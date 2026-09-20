‘My friend passed away’: Salman Khan talks about being trolled over his ‘baldness’, rumours of hair transplant

Actor Salman Khan has recently drawn attention for his appearance, with trolls commenting on his hair and fans worrying about his health. Even as the actor previously shut down rumours about his health, the recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 20 saw him address rumours of a hair transplant and talk about the death of his close friend, Kumod Raney. (Also Read: ‘Ghoom ke chamaat maro’: Salman Khan slams paparazzi for clicking from behind, asks actors to take a stand)

Salman Khan addresses his ‘baldness’

Salman Khan has sparked chatter over his look lately.

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Salman seemed infuriated as he spoke about the trolling he has been facing. “Takla hogaya ha kyai (He has gone bald)…picture ka look hai. And the real reason is, a friend of mine passed away some two months ago. Transplant karaya bhai (Bhai got a transplant),” he said, adding, “It doesn’t make a difference to me, but so many get depressed over it.” The actor has Maatrubhumi lined up, as well as a yet-to-be-titled film with Vamshi Paidipally and Nayanthara.

Salman’s longtime family friend, entrepreneur Kumod Raney, died on June 9 this year. Salman and members of his family, including Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan and Helen, attended her funeral and got emotional. She was married to Juggey Raney, a close friend of Salman’s.

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Deep Dive What did Salman Khan say about the trolling he faces regarding his baldness? Salman Khan expressed his annoyance over being trolled for his baldness, stating it doesn't affect him but emphasizes that many people get depressed over such remarks. Why did Salman Khan defend Katrina Kaif after her recent public appearance? He defended her weight gain post-pregnancy, highlighting that everyone puts on weight after becoming a mother and that she should be allowed to focus on her family without being judged. How does Salman Khan address the issue of trolls targeting celebrities? Salman criticized trolls for targeting celebrities over their appearance and harshly remarked that such behavior reflects poor upbringing, urging individuals to take a stand against it.

{{^usCountry}} The actor also spoke about how he has the kind of personality that turns something bad to his advantage. He also pointed out that he’s the kind of person who will prove naysayers wrong and ensure that those who praise him have all the more reason to do so. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also spoke about how he has the kind of personality that turns something bad to his advantage. He also pointed out that he’s the kind of person who will prove naysayers wrong and ensure that those who praise him have all the more reason to do so. {{/usCountry}}

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Says trolling shows upbringing

Salman, however, said, “But there are so many people about whom bad things which are not true are written, they go into depression. So many have died by suicide. Troll troll troll…kuch bhi yaar. (Whatever, man)”

He added, “And the language that they use. It shows their upbringing and who they are. No one should even bother with them. Sometimes I wonder if these are even our people. Are they even humans? It would be an understatement to call them parasites. And we need to wipe this out. If you don’t want to watch my films, then don’t.”

Salman also stuck up for Katrina Kaif in the episode. Without naming her, he spoke about how women gain weight during pregnancy. He also mentioned that she would get fit when she chose to return to films, and that she is currently focusing on spending time with her family. He also slammed photographers who tend to shoot female actors from behind, revealing that his niece had fallen prey to this as well. He warned such photographers and urged actors to fight back in such situations.