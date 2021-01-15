Salman Khan turns chef, whips up some raw onion pickle: 'For maskari, use mustard oil'

htSalman Khan tried his hand at cooking in a new video posted by Bina Kak on her social media pages. In the video, Salman makes raw onion pickle.

In the two-and-a-half minute video, Salman, wearing a T-shirt and track bottoms, puts some onions in a bowl, and proceeds to add the ingredients, making quips from time to time. "This is kalonji, onion seeds. It's supposed to be good for your health."

Later, he pours some oil into the mixture and jokes that he's using olive oil. When someone, presumably Bina, corrects him, he says, "Arey mustard oil hai (It's mustard oil). Olive oil is heart friendly, maskari karna hai, toh mustard oil daalo (if you want to have fun, use mustard oil)."

Later, he tosses the pickle, and takes a bite. "Amazing," he says, and Bina adds, "Khud ki tareef (you're praising yourself)." Bina refers to Salman as her 'brother'.

Salman is known for working with a loyal group of friends in his professional projects. In a recent interview, he spoke about his thoughts on friendship, and said, "I take a lot of time in becoming friends, so all the friends that I’ve had have been 20-30 years old. And all the new people who keep coming in, they’re there, but they’re not as close as the four-five friends that I’ve had.”

The actor recently began working on his new film, Antim: The Final Truth, which will also star his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim is Salman’s first collaboration with Aayush. Talking about the film, a source had told Mumbai Mirror, “Salman plays a no-nonsense Sikh cop who is on a mission to end gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction. After wrapping up his action thriller Radhe in October, in which he sports a clean shaven look, he took time off to grow a beard.”

