Salman Khan fans storm Twitter with 225K tweets, trend '35 years of Salman Khan reign' and demand update on Tiger 3

Salman Khan has completed 35 years in the film industry. The actor made his debut with 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi, but tasted major success with his second film Maine Pyar Kiya in which he played Prem opposite Bhagyashree's Suman. To make the occasion, his fans started the trend #35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign on X, formerly called Twitter, on Saturday. Salman's production house Salman Khan Films also shared a carousal video from his films on the occasion. Also read: Salman Khan completes 35 years in Bollywood: Recounting his more sincere roles, from Saajan to Khamoshi

Salman Khan in a still from Biwi Ho To Aisi.

A montage of several roles played by the actor was shared on X or Twitter with the text, “35 years of Salman Khan's romance with cinema, a journey filled with action and a legacy that will go on. @BeingSalmanKhan #35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign.” As many as 225k tweets with the hashtag were shared on the social media platform, making it one of the top trends of Saturday.

Salman Khan fans storm Twitter with more than 224K tweets about his 35 years in films.

Fans react to Salman Khan's video

A fan commented on the video, “Sir aaj to Tiger 3 kaa poster motion poster kuch to announce honaaa hi chahiye aaj itna to bantaa hai apne fans ke liye (Release Tiger 2 poster or motion poster or make an announcement on this occasion). Love you sir and congratulations.” Another said, “Announce Dabangg 4, Radhe 2, KBKJ 2 ASAP.” One more said, “Announce Dabangg 4.”

Some also mentioned a few Salman Khan films they didn't like. A comment read, “Thank you for not adding your masterpiece KBKJ in this.” Another read: “Yaar tum log 2 min ki video acchi bnate ho par 3 ghante ki film naa banya karo (you people make a good 2 minute video but don't make 3-hour-long films).” An X user wrote, “Promise today . No film will be made under #SKF.”

Salman Khan's films

Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which received a thumbs down from the critics as well as the audience. The film still wrapped up at ₹100 crore at the domestic box office, courtesy Salman's star appeal. He was also seen in an interesting cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan this year and recently wrapped up Bigg Boss OTT season 2 for which he was the host.

He is currently working on Tiger 3 in which he and Katrina Kaif will reprise their roles of Tiger and Zoya. The film is slated to release on November 10 this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.