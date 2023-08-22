Salman Khan completes 35 years in Bollywood: Recounting his more sincere roles, from Saajan to Khamoshi

His first film, Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, released on this day, August 22, 35 years ago. Let's look at some of the more sincere performances of the actor over the years:

Saajan

It's no easy feat to hold your own in front of the eternal chemistry of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. In Lawrence D'Souza's 1991 romantic film, Salman managed to not only do that, but also channel a soft vulnerability in the emotional moments of the film.

Love

Suresh Krissna's 1991 romantic film saw Salman take his Saajan act to the next level. As the solo male lead, he carried the film on his shoulders with unparalleled elan. Watch out for his tender moments with Revathi in the song Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun!

Salman got his breakthrough with Sooraj Barjatya's 1989 directorial debut Maine Pyar Kiya. But he truly matured as a performer in their 1994 follow-up, the blockbuster romantic comedy Hum Aapke Hain Koun! From his meet-cute with Madhuri Dixit to his jamming with all the family members in this wedding musical was an assured actor's command over his craft and space.

Khamoshi: The Musical

Salman's 1996 maiden collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the latter's directorial debut was a force of nature. From his tender chemistry with Manisha Koirala to him owning the signature theatrical moments of a Bhansali film, Salman announced his arrival all over again. Given Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) was also a great show, someone please get Inshallah back on track!

Sultan

While many may consider Dabangg or even Wanted as the start of Salman's latest innings of supremacy, his most sincere act in recent memory remains Ali Abbas Zafar's 2016 sports film Sultan. Having already proved his mettle as an invincible force at the box office, Salman managed to bring a sensitive vulnerability to his character of a Haryanvi wrestler.

