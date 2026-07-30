Salman Khan visits Alliance to cheer for Sohail Khan as he continues his race to finale after Seema Sajdeh's eviction

Salman Khan recently made a special appearance on the sets of Amazon Prime Video's reality show Alliance. The Bollywood superstar dropped by to meet his younger brother, Sohail Khan, who entered the competition as a wild-card contestant. Salman visited the show to motivate Sohail after a challenging week and offer him guidance as the finale draws closer. (Also read: Salman Khan steps up as devastating floods hit lakhs of people in Assam; plans food and rebuilding support: Report )

Salman Khan visits Sohail Khan on Alliance

Salman Khan supports brother Sohail as Alliance show nears grand finale. (Instagram)

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On Wednesday evening, Salman was spotted arriving on the sets of Alliance. He greeted the paparazzi before posing for pictures in a casual denim-on-denim outfit, which he paired with a cowboy hat.

According to reports, Salman spent around an hour on the set interacting with Sohail. During the visit, he is said to have shared tips and guidance to help his brother strengthen his gameplay as the competition heads towards its final stages.

Salman is no stranger to mentoring reality show contestants. As the longtime host of Bigg Boss, his candid feedback and advice during the popular Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have often influenced contestants' strategies and performances.

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Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh exits the show

{{^usCountry}} Sohail's ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh, had also joined Alliance as a wild-card contestant but was recently eliminated from the show. Before her exit, she requested fellow contestant Kushal Tandon to evict her. Respecting her decision, Kushal chose to eliminate Seema and save Daisy Shah instead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sohail's ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh, had also joined Alliance as a wild-card contestant but was recently eliminated from the show. Before her exit, she requested fellow contestant Kushal Tandon to evict her. Respecting her decision, Kushal chose to eliminate Seema and save Daisy Shah instead. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking exclusively to Zoom after her eviction, Seema admitted that Alliance was unlike anything Sohail had done before but praised the way he had adapted to the format.

She said the show was outside Sohail's comfort zone, adding that the friendships he formed inside the competition had helped him settle in and perform well.

About Alliance

Premiering on June 26, Alliance began with 16 celebrity contestants competing in pairs, known as "Allies." The inaugural season, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, features celebrities including Ravi Kishan and daughter Riva Kishan, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Daisy Shah and Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, Niti Taylor and Ruhee Dosani, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) and Sabby Suri, as well as Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera.

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With the show nearing its finale, several contestants have already been eliminated, including Ravi Kishan, Nikhil Chinapa, Riva Kishan, Armaan Khera, Vriddhi Patwa, Dolly Javed and Delbar Arya.

According to reports, the grand finale of Alliance is scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime Video on August 6, 2026, with the finalists expected to be confirmed in the coming days.