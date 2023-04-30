Salman Khan says he wants to be a dad but 'Indian law doesn't allow it'

Actor Salman Khan has revealed that he had plans to become a father. In a new interview, Salman said that he once thought about having a child but was unable to because of 'the laws in India'. He also spoke about his wedding plans. (Also Read | Salman Khan refuses to take credit for Pathaan success: 'Yeh credit Shah Rukh Khan se koi cheen nahi sakta')

Salman Khan has said that he had planned for fatherhood.(PTI)

Salman's love for kids is known to all. In several pictures and videos, he is often seen spending time with his nieces and nephews. The actor's sister Arpita Khan has two children--Ayat Sharma and Ahil Sharma. Salman's other sister Alvira Khan also has two kids--Alizeh Agnihotri and Ayaan Agnihotri. His brothers Sohail and Arbaaz also have sons.

In an interview with India TV's show Aap ki Adalat, Salman spoke about planning for a child. "Abhi kya bolu woh toh plan tha. Plan tha. Bahu ka nahi tha, baccha ke tha. Lekin ab woh law ke hisaab se woh toh Hindustan mein ho nahi sakta. Toh ab dekhenge kya kare (What to say, that was the plan. It wasn't for a daughter-in-law, it was for a child. But according to the Indian laws, it's not possible. Now we'll see what to do)."

Salman also reacted to filmmaker Karan Johar being a father to two children. The actor said, "Wahi main koshish karraha tha lekin woh law shayad change hogaya hai. Toh ab dekhenge. Bachchon ka bada shaukh hai mujhe. I love kids. Lekin kids jab aate hai toh maa bhi aati hai. Maa unke liye bohut acchi hai, lekin humare ghar mein maa hi maa padi hai sir. Humare paas pura zila hai, pura gaon hai. Woh unka accha khayal rakh lengi. Lekin unki maa, jo real maa hongi, woh meri patni hogi (makes a face) (That's what I was trying to do. But, that law may have changed, so let's see. I am very fond of children. But when kids come then their mother also comes. A mother is good for them but we have a lot of mothers at home. We have the whole district, the whole village. They will take care of them. But my kid's real mother will also be my wife)."

Fans saw Salman recently in the action entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars actors Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Sidharth Nigam, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill in pivotal roles.

Salman will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite actor Katrina Kaif. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

