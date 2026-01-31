Salman Khan's awkward interaction with ISPL robot makes fans LOL: ‘Iski fielding set hai ab’
Salman Khan wanted to shake hands with the ISPL robot on ground but things did not work out as well as he'd have hoped.
People across the world wait years to take selfies with or shake hands with Salman Khan but not this arrogant robot! During Friday's Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL) match in Surat, Salman Khan turned up as the chief guest but a silly robot made things quite awkward for the superstar.
Bhai vs Robot
A video from the event shows players and organisers queuing up to meet Salman Khan. Even a short humanoid robot waited in queue. When Salman extended his hand to the robot for a handshake, it stood still. Salman did not pull back his hand but waited for the robot to responded. After some long, awkward moments, the robot finally shook hands with the actor.
Watch the hilarious moment here:
Fans of the actor joked about the meet-up. “Robot ki fielding set hai ab (the robot should count its days),” wrote a person. “Bhai ka Darr robot 🤖 ko bhi h (even the robot is scared of Bhai),” commented another. “Ab AI and Robotics ka career Khatam (Its career is over now),” joked a fan.
About the ISPL match
In the penultimate match of the league stage, Chennai Singams faced Delhi Superheros at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium. Chennai Singams dominated the whole game by putting up 105/3 on the board and dismantled Delhi Superheros lineup for just 57 runs to clinch their 6th win of ISPL Season 3 by 48 runs at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.
About Salman's next movie
Salman will be seen next in Battle of Galwan. Battle of Galwan is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were killed.
Actor Chitrangada Singh is also a part of the movie, which will be released on April 17.
