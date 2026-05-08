Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Salim Khan sells Mumbai apartment for ₹6.5 crore

Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Salim Khan has sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri West for ₹6.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Salim Khan has sold an apartment in Andheri West for ₹6.5 crore, property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix show. (File Photo )

The transaction was registered on May 5, 2026. The apartment is located in Tower B in the Runwal Elegante project at Lokhandwala Complex, near Infiniti Mall in Andheri West, the document showed.

The flat has a carpet area of 1,369 sq ft and includes two car parking spaces. The buyers paid a stamp duty of ₹39 lakh for the transaction, the document showed.

Andheri West continues to remain one of Mumbai’s active residential micro-markets, driven by demand from professionals, entrepreneurs and members of the entertainment industry. The Runwal Elegante project is located near Infiniti Mall and offers high-rise apartments in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

Khan could not be reached for a comment. A list of questions has been sent to Runwal Realty. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Also Read: Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan purchases a 1,243 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Jogeshwari for ₹2.78 crore

Previous transactions Earlier, Khan had purchased an apartment worth ₹2.78 crore in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

The 1,243 sq ft Rera carpet apartment is located on the 27th floor of the Autograph Residency building on Link Road in Jogeshwari West, Mumbai.

The apartment was purchased by Arbaaz Khan at a per sq ft price of over ₹22,000, along with two parking spaces, the documents show.

Arbaaz Khan registered the transaction on February 17, 2026, for which a stamp duty of over ₹16 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid, the documents show.

Also Read: Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan sold a 1,559 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹5.90 crore

Salman Khan's brother-in-law turns developer Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and Bollywood actor-producer Atul Agnihotri was in the news in January 2026, for entering real estate development, with his firm Shivansai Homemaker Infra LLP set to redevelop an old Bandra building in Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras.

Agnihotri plans to redevelop the 60-year-old Palimala Co-operative Housing Society Limited building. Documents show that of the 11 members in the three-storey society, five flats are owned by the Agnihotri family and its company, Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd.

The documents show that 11 members of the society own flats totalling 8,565 sq ft of MOFA Carpet Area. Following redevelopment, they will receive over 1,2400 sq ft of RERA Carpet Area.

Atul Agnihotri is married to Alvira, the sister of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He is best known for his debut film Sir (1993), and has also appeared in notable films such as Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994) and Krantiveer (1994).