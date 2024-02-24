Salman Khan's mom kisses him, niece Ayat feeds him fries at Sharjah's CCL event; actor poses with Abdu Rozik. Watch

Actor Salman Khan attended the opening match between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers for the Celebrity Cricket League in Sharjah. He has joined his brother and actor Sohail Khan for the CCL season 10. (Also Read | When Aishwarya Rai refused to talk about Salman Khan relationship) Salman Khan with his family at the CCL event in Sharjah.

Salman kisses mom at CCL

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a video in which he was seen talking to his mother, Sushila Charak and then kissing her on the forehead and cheeks as she sat and enjoyed the match. She also kissed him on the cheek. He also talked to his niece and nephew--Ayat and Ahil. They are the children of his sister Arpita Khan.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Salman spent time with niece, nephew

In the clip, Salman was seen eating fries as Ayat fed him. He also waved at his fans and interacted with other people. Sharing the video, Salman wrote, "#ccl @mumbaiheroesofficial @sohailkhanofficial @jordy_patel @beingshera @prashantroyalty." For the event, Salman wore a blue shirt, denims and black shoes.

Salman seen with sister Arpita, brother Sohail

Several other videos of Salman from the event emerged on social media platforms. He was seen with his brother Sohail Khan and Arpita. A picture also showed Salman standing with the CCL trophy. In a clip, Lulia Vantur was also seen standing near Salman. He was also seen hugging Arpita and her kids. Salman also interacted with singer Abdu Rozik and posed with him for the paparazzi.

About CCL season 10

The league began on Friday in Sharjah and will take place for three weekends in India, featuring 20 matches. CCL Season 10 will feature over 200 film superstars across eight teams representing India's major film industries, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Among the celebrities in CCL are Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sohail, Venkatesh, Akhil Akkineni, Arya, Sudeep, Mohanlal, Indrajith, Manoj Tiwari, Sonu Sood, and Boney Kapoor.

About Salman's films

Salman is currently basking in the success of his action thriller film Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, it released in theatres on November 12, 2023. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. He will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film The Bull. He reportedly also has Tiger vs Pathaan in the pipeline with Shah Rukh Khan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place