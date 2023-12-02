Sam Bahadur box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal film opens at 5.50 crore amid tough competition with Animal

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal's new film faces tough competition with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. As per sacnilk.com, the film directed by Meghna Gulzar has collected ₹5.50 crore on its opening day in India. It's way lower than Animal which made a business of ₹60 crore on Day 1. Also read: Animal box office collection day 1

Sam Bahadur at box office

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film released on December 1.

Going by the box office report website, Sam Bahadur had an overall occupancy of 29.18% for its Hindi version on Friday. Both Animal and Sam Bahadur were released on December 1.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SamBahadur Fri / Day 1 at national chains… Update: 7 pm… #PVRInox: ₹ 2.80 cr #Cinepolis: ₹ 60 lacs Total: ₹ 3.40 cr.”

Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Besides Vicky appearing as Sam Manekshaw, the film also has Sanya Malhotra playing his wife while Fatima Sana Shaikh essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The film has received much appreciation from the X users amid mixed reviews from critics. Many hailed Vicky Kaushal for his performance. It would be interesting to see how it performs at the box office alongside Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal overall.

Sam Bahadur review

The Hindustan Times review of Sam Bahadur reads, “If there’s one thing that keeps you hooked to Sam Bahadur, it has to be Vicky Kaushal. After a largely underwhelming year in terms of characters written for him in Govinda Naam Mera, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and The Great Indian Family, Sam Bahadur gives Kaushal just the kind of magic to work that he has showcased in Sardar Udham, Raazi (2018) and Masaan (2015). In the hands of a lesser performer, Manekshaw’s gait, affected vocalisation and widely known effortless charm and quick wit might look like a caricature, but the ever-confident Kaushal maintains a firm grip over the character. His offscreen candour and self-accepting ways translate beautifully into the protagonist’s optimism and unwavering faith in his abilities.”

