Sam Bahadur Twitter reviews hail Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's film

Sam Bahadur Twitter reviews: Sam Bahadur released on Friday. The much-awaited Vicky Kaushal film stars him as first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Hours after its release, first reviews of the film started pouring in on X, formerly known as Twitter. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, Vicky Kaushal has clearly won the hearts of the audience with the biopic. Also read: Sam Bahadur movie review Sam Bahadur released on December 1 and clashing with Animal.

Anand Mahindra reviews Sam Bahadur

Industrialist Anand Mahindra posted on the micro-blogging site, “There is a powerful virtuous cycle created when a country produces movies which tell the stories of their heroes. Especially about soldiers & narratives of leadership & courage. The pride & self belief of people multiplies. More heroes emerge when people know their courage will be feted. Hollywood has created this virtuous cycle for a century. So thank you @RonnieScrewvala for making such movies for us. Especially about this ‘gazab ka banda, sab ka banda’ as the song says. The movie isn’t flawless but @vickykaushal09 transforms himself into Sam Bahadur in a goosebump-raising and award-winning characterisation. Go see it and cheer an authentic Indian Hero.”

Internet on Vicky Kaushal's film

Someone also tweeted, "It's always great to see Unsung heroes on the Silver Screen. Vicky Kaushal delivers a top notch performance as Field Marshal "SAM MANEKSHAW" in #SamBahadur fetching him his 2nd National Award. He didn't impersonate but captured the soul. Nevertheless I loved it, I'm OK." “In world of Animal choose #SamBahadur,” added another as Sam Bahadur is clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal at the box office.

Yet another praised Vicky Kaushal's performance and urged others to watch it. The person said, “Watched Sam Bahadur. Super impressive acting of Vicky Kaushal. Absolutely loved it. Some dialogues were so good, gave legit goosebumps! Don’t miss it.” “Saw #SamBahadur last night. A movie you should not miss for 2 reasons - to know the story of a great Indian and for peerless performance by @vickykaushal09 After a first half which saw a build up, the second half is a powerful one showing the tumultuous period from 1962 to 1971. A very good movie by @meghnagulzar,” pointed out yet another user.

Sam Bahadur

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former PM Indira Gandhi.

