Sam Bahadur box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal film maintains rhythm, earns total of 33.6 crore

Sam Bahadur box office collection: The Vicky Kaushal film directed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi fame continues to hold its ground during the weekdays. The film collected ₹3.5 crore on Tuesday as per early estimates indicated by a report on Sacnilk.com. It had earned the same amount on Monday and stands at a total collection of ₹33.55 crore after five days of its release. Also read: Sam Bahadur movie review: Facile and forgettable vignette reel powered by Vicky Kaushal

Sam Bahadur box office

Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra in a still from Sam Bahadur song Itni Si Baat.

The biopic of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw had opened on Friday, alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Animal which is moving closer to the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office. According to the report, Sam Bahadur recorded 21.86 percent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. It had opened in theatres at ₹6.25 crore and went on to reach a height of ₹10.3 crore on Sunday.

Sam Bahadur new song

On Tuesday, the romantic song Itni Si Baat from Sam Bahadur was unveiled. It features Vicky Kaushal and his onscreen wife Sanya Malhotra and has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam and penned by Gulzar. Sharing the song video, Vicky wrote, “Thoda paagl, thoda bebaak, lekin sccaa hai Sam aur Silloo ka pyaar! Kuch aise huyi inki kahaani ki shuruat (Sam and Siloo's love is slightly crazy and slightly fearless. This is how their love story started)!”

More about Sam Bahadur

Fatima Sana Shaikh also stars in Sam Bahadur as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Sam Bahadur marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after Raazi. It revolves around the life of Sam Manekshaw whose army career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was fondly called Sam Bahadur. He led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. He had also played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948.

Sam Bahadur has received average reviews while Vicky has been applauded for his performance. Sachin Tendulkar had also praised Vicky for his portrayal of Sam Manekshaw.

