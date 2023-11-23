Vicky Kaushal recalls his reaction after Gulzar said 'yeh director impress nahi hoti’ about daughter Meghna Gulzar

Actor Vicky Kaushal has spoken about the relationship between filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and her father-poet-lyricist Gulzar. In an interview with news agency PTI, Vicky said that it's like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are playing 'their best game against each other'. Vicky revealed that Gulzar told him that it's 'difficult to impress' Meghna Gulzar. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal hold hands as their families join them for Diwali) Vicky Kaushal spoke about Gulzar and Meghna Gulzar.

What Meghna said about her father Gulzar

Meghna said, "I exploit being his daughter when he is writing my songs and 'haq se' (by right). If I don't like a line, I tell him, 'Abhi dusri line likh ke dijiye, abhi chahiye gaana, abhi poora karna hai'. Utna toh haq hai, utna toh lungi (Give me another line. I need to complete it now. That much is my right and I will claim it).”

Vicky talks about Meghna and Gulzar

Vicky said, "It is like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (tennis icons) are playing their best game against each other. I was blessed to see this moment between Gulzar sahab and Meghna. Gulzar sahab would tell me, ‘Kya karoon beta yeh director impress hee nahi hoti’ (What do I do son? It is very difficult to impress this director). I would be like, ‘Beti kiski hai’ (After all, whose daughter is she?)."

Meghna said she may exploit their father-daughter relationship to get lyrics on demand, but the poet-lyricist-director has been a major influence in instilling the importance of hard work in her. Some of the memorable songs from their movie collaborations include the title track of Filhaal as well as Ae Watan and Dilbaro from Raazi.

About Gulzar

Gulzar, one of the most respected names not just in cinema but also in literary circles, has written poems and lyrics for countless films in a career spanning over six decades. A winner of Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan, Sahitya Akademi Award, an Oscar, a Grammy trophy and multiple National Film Awards, Gulzar has also directed cinematic gems such as Mere Apne, Parichay, Aandhi, Mausam and Lekin to name a few.

Meghna's next film

Meghna's next release is Sam Bahadur, a biographical drama on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal will play the protagonist. The film will release on December 1. Meghna has directed films such as Filhaal, Talvar, Raazi and Chhapaak. Produced by RSVP Movies, Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

