Sam Bahadur teaser: Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Manekshaw gets a hero's welcome. Watch

Sam Bahadur’s first teaser featuring Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw dropped on Thursday. In the clip, Vicky is dressed in the Indian Army’s uniform and walking amidst Army personnel, who make way for him. The actor’s face is not visible in the teaser. Sam Bahadur is based on the life of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. Also read: Vicky Kaushal has 'insightful session' with Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s grandson while preparing for Sam Bahadur

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Taking to Instagram, Vicky released the first teaser of his upcoming film, which is set to be released a year later, on December 1, 2023. Sharing the teaser, Vicky wrote, “365 days to go… SamBahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023." The producers also dropped the first teaser announcing the release date on Twitter.

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and his career in the Indian Army over four decades and multiple wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, apart from Vicky, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima, the film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Richard Bhakti Klein, Saqib Ayub and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela, among others.

Earlier in October, Vicky had shared pictures from the film’s shooting in an outdoor location after the team completed a schedule. “With that, we close the first outdoor schedule of Sam Bahadur," director Meghna had said in the video, while Vicky had said, “It’s a schedule wrap.”

Earlier this year, as he has started preparing for the biopic, Vicky had met Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's grandson Jehan. Vicky had announced the film Sam Bahadur on Sam Manekshaw’s 106th birth anniversary. Sharing a video voiced by lyricist Gulzar, he wrote on social media, "The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Sam Bahadur... On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, his story has found its name. Sam Bahadur".

