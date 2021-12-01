Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets a compliment from Kangana Ranaut on her latest photoshoot pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut is in awe of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's beauty. The Family Man star posted a bunch of pictures and video from her latest magazine photoshoot and Kangana left a compliment on her post.

Samantha shared a video from the shoot on Instagram that showed her trying out different poses in colourful outfits. Reacting to the video, Kangana wrote, “Pretty woman.” She even posted a pink heart emoji.

Other stars also showered her with compliments. “More power to you,” wrote one. Keerthy Suresh wrote, “Woaahhh! Hotness." Chinmayi Sripada wrote, “WHAT! How you look laik theees.” Taapsee Pannu also ‘liked’ her pictures.

Earlier, Samantha has shown her love for Kangana when the latter shared photos from her upcoming movie Dhaakad. Reacting to the post, Samantha left fire emojis in the comments section and she also ‘liked the post’.

Kangana also called Samantha the 'epitome of woman empowerment' and commented on her divorce with Naga Chaitanya. Kangana had called Chaitanya a ‘brat’ and said that it's always the men in any relationship who are the reason behind a divorce.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October. They shared similar notes on social media. Chaitanya wrote, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Samantha later objected to rumours being spread about her that claimed she was unfaithful in her marriage and did not want children.