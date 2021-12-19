Samantha Ruth Prabhu listens to Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart as she chills with her dogs at home. Watch

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a video and photos of her lazy Sunday morning on Instagram. In the video, she was seen listening to a heartbreak Christmas song while chilling with her pet dogs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Samantha posted photos of herself lying down on a couch with her two pets. In another photo, she clicked her dog watching a Christmas movie on television. She also posted a video of Wham!'s hit Christmas song Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart. She captured the part of the song which was, “Last Christmas I gave you my heart and the very next day you gave it away. This year, to save me from tears, I'll give it to someone special."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One person commented on her post by saying, “The song's lyrics are indicating that she is gonna give her heart to someone special. Oh Sam!" While another one wrote, “I am waiting for this.”

On October 2, Samantha and husband Naga Chaitanya announced separation after four years of marriage. The couple released a joint statement that read, “To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on split from Naga Chaitanya: ‘All my carefully laid plans have crumbled’

Samantha was recently seen in Allu Arjun's film Pushpa, where she did a special dance number. She will be seen next in Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON