Samantha: Excited about celebrating Indian cinema in Australia

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has not only made a mark in Tamil and Telugu cinema, but also in the Hindi entertainment industry with her performance in The Family Man 2. Now, she is set to foray into Hindi films and has reportedly signed a project alongside actor Ayushmann Khurana.

With her popularity rising overseas too, as the actor has been invited as a guest by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The festival in Australia will begin on August 12 and will see Prabhu interact with her fans and deliver a speech before a live audience, talking about her career.

“Last year, even though I was a part of the IFFM virtually, I could feel the energy and vibe because of the enthusiasm of all the participants,” says Prabhu. The 35-year-old is looking forward to the experience. “With the world opening up and given the opportunity to travel to Australia to be part of the festival in person and experience that energy first hand is something I’m looking forward to. Celebrating Indian cinema in all its diversity with communities of both Indians and cinema lovers is an exciting feeling,” she shares.

Prabhu is particularly excited about interacting with the audience. “I am sure interacting with those who love and respect the art of cinema would be a pleasant experience. Plus, film festivals are great common grounds to unify all things we love about going to the movies,” she ends.

