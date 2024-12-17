Sameer Wankhede avoids question on Shah Rukh Khan in new podcast: 'Don't want to make anyone famous by taking names'

What Sameer Wankhede said about SRK

During the interview, when Sameer was asked about the arrest of Aryan Khan and how in Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 film Jawan there was a line, ‘Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching my son, talk to the father), being an indirect hint at him, Sameer replied, “Dekhiye mein kisi ka naam leke kisi ko famous nahi karna chahta hoon. Jo chats leak vagairah hein woh honourable High Court ke saame hain toh uspe koi tippani nahi dena chahunga main (I don't want to take names and make anyone famous. Whatever the chat leaks happened the case is with the High Court so I cannot comment on that).

'Road-side dialogues'

He went on to add, "Aur ye joh dialogue hain jo apne kaha hain… main movies dekhta nahi hoon, jyada nahi dekhta movies, so yeh jo words hain… ’baap', ‘beta’ ye bahot hi cheap aur third-rate words lagte hain mujhe. Humare bharatiye sanskriti main aise words istemaal nahi karte. Toh ye road-side dialogues hain and I don't expect myself ki ye level pe jaake main ye road-side dialogues ka jawaab doon (And this dialogue which you mentioned, words like ‘baap’ and ‘beta’ sound very cheap and third-rate according to me. In Indian culture we do not use these words. I cannot be expected to go down to that level and respond to them)!”

In 2023, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case against five persons, including Sameer Wankhede, in connection with the October 2021 Cordelia cruise drug bust case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested. The men were accused of conspiring to extort ₹25 crore from the family of one of those in the drugs case in lieu of not booking him, and subsequently obtaining a bribe of ₹50 lakh from them. He dismissed the charges against him as a result of a vendetta by certain NCB officers.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in the film Dunki. Aryan Khan is all set to mark his debut as a director next year. Netflix announced that Aryan Khan's debut series will be about an ‘ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood.’