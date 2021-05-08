Sameera Reddy opens up about her relationship with mother-in-law Manjri Varde: 'We don't indulge in negativity at all'

Actor Sameera Reddy has opened up about her relationship with her mother-in-law Manjri Varde, with whom she often posts fun videos on Instagram. Ahead of Mother's Day, Sameera has also spoken about her mother Nakshatra Reddy and how her mom has inspired her.

She often shares posts speaking on women empowerment, self-love, and her struggles on body image issues.

Sameera has said that she and Manjri have worked on their relationship and they don't agree on everything. However, their intentions are right. She also said that they don't give in to negativity.

"My mother-in-law and I have really worked on our relationship. It did not happen out of the blue. What works for us is that both of us are very strong women, we walk the line and come to a meeting point. We do not necessarily agree on everything but the one thing we agree on is the fact that we love each other and our intentions are right. And when you come from that space, negativity is something that we do not indulge in at all. We have a great relationship and we will constantly work on it to make sure we keep it that way," she told a leading daily.

Speaking on her mother she said she wanted to be at least half of what her mother is 'today, at her age'. "My mother does not give up and she never has on anything. I love her zest for life. She has never ever let me accept defeat when it comes to goals that I've had or even if it is just making sure that I never lose my zest for life. My mom is a power to reckon with; I have always wanted to be at least 50 per cent of what she is today, at her age," she added.

Manjri is often seen lauding and encouraging Sameera on her Instagram posts. When Sameera opened about how she has embraced the imperfections and channelled them towards body positivity and self-love, Manjri had said, "Imperfectly Perfect, is every one of us But we are also Perfectly Imperfect for a reason.......! How else would we grow, evolve, overcome, move on, walk away, stand up and fight!!! Our inner selves and the opinions of Others! So, let’s all be Imperfectly Perfect, together."