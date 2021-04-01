Sameera Reddy posts empowering video of going from 'padded bras' to 'no pressure' zone, her mom-in-law has best reply

Sameera Reddy on Thursday posted an empowering video on how she went from running after glamour to being totally free and under no pressure. Her mother-in-law Manjri Varde had the best comment to make.

Sameera wrote: "From Padded bras, coloured contact lenses, airbrushed, enhanced perfect pictures To today’s pure freedom to be myself. No judgement . No pressure . Just me #transformation #redefined #messymama #imperfectlyperfect #throwback #keepingitreal." The collage showed a bunch of glamorous pictures from her acting career days and those of her current time as a mother of two children, even as 'I am Barbie Girl' from Aqua played in the background.

She got many responses, but the best was from her mother-in-law Manjri Varde. "The then of the then is superlative but the now of the now has two cherries on the cake So maybe I’m loving the cherries," the elderly lady wrote.

Sameera Reddy has often spoken about how women are judged for their appearances.

Sameera fans too had nice things to say. "Awww. How real are u i have never seen anyone accepting Reality like thisss anyways thanks to hans n nyra to make u beautiful like thisss," wrote a fan.

Another said: "Don’t change so people will like you... be yourself and the right people will love the real you” you go girl." A third person wrote: "You are awesome. Now a days, clicking no filter pics has become a challenge. Accepting with acne spots and scars and our ownselves is so nice. Once we accept ourselves.. Life is soo soo easy."

Sameera has often written about pressures women face trying to fit into a stereotype.

Back in 2019, she had written a long post on how she had a difficult pregnancy and had trouble losing weight later. She had written on Instagram: “I touched 102 Kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I’m not scared to admit it . It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered . And I couldn’t lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out . I disappeared because I didn’t have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen. But the beautiful part is that you can only hit your lowest low to know you can absolutely climb out of that hole. It’s a fight. A hard one. Took me 2 years more to lose the weight and to step out and face the world again but I wish I had the courage then."

Sameera is married to businessman Akshai Varde and together they have two children - Hans and Nyra.