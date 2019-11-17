Sameera Reddy shares pic with daughter asks ‘how in our country the girl child was considered a burden’

bollywood

Nov 17, 2019

Actor Sameera Reddy has shared a new picture with her daughter Nyra. With it, she also wrote a heart-warming note about how the girl child is a blessing and never a burden.

“To have a lil girl is such joy! Can’t even understand how In our country the girl child was considered a burden ‼ I say ‘was’ because I hope that mindset has really changed . I still hear how in big urban families they prefer the firstborn to be a boy but i can tell you as one of three girls in my family we have achieved more than any boy could have! #girlpower #equal #girlchild #proud #babygirl #india #momlife,” she wrote with her post. In the picture, she is seen playing with Nyra, swinging her in her arms.

Sameera’s fans also loved her message with the photo. “Having children s a blessing...but being blessed wth a girl’s such a bliss,” wrote one fan. “Exactly mam. Well said ..I know da feel what u said as I am one among da 3 girls in my family...lots of love mam bless ur daughter,” wrote another.

Recently, Sameera attempted to climb the Mullayanagiri Peak, tallest peak in Karnataka carrying her two-month old daughter. She shared a video of herself from the Mullayanagiri Peak. She said she had to stop in the middle because she was out of breath.

She wrote alongside the video clip: “Attempted climbing to Mullayanagiri Peak with Nyra strapped on! I stopped midway because I was so out of breath ! 6300 ft high it’s the tallest Peak in Karnataka! So many messages from New moms saying they are inspired to travel and I’m thrilled my travel stories are getting such a positive response!”

She added: “It’s very easy to feel low post baby and I’m super determined to not let it get me down! For moms asking I did not express I just fed her on demand everywhere! Less fuss and easy to travel this way!”

Sameera and her husband Akshai Varde welcomed their second child, Nyra in July. She married businessman Akshai in 2014. She gave birth to Hans in 2015.

