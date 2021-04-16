Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sameera Reddy speaks on insecurities: 'Confidence doesn’t come overnight. It’s hard work to accept your self everyday'
bollywood

Sameera Reddy speaks on insecurities: 'Confidence doesn’t come overnight. It’s hard work to accept your self everyday'

Sameera Reddy opened up on how she has embraced the imperfections. She started a series called Imperfectly Perfect on her social media platforms.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Sameera Reddy opened up on how she has embraced the imperfections.

Sameera Reddy has been voicing her opinion on the struggles she has faced on body image issues. She has also opened up on how she has embraced the imperfections and channelled them towards self-love and body positivity.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of when she was pregnant with her daughter Nyra. She wrote, "Thank you for championing a conversation that is so close to my heart When I was pregnant with Nyra I wanted to break all the barriers and insecurities I had struggled with for so many years . I started #imperfectlyperfect to give voice to my innermost thoughts and deepest fears that I still fight everyday . Confidence doesn’t come overnight . It’s hard work to accept, love and believe in your self everyday with so many standards telling us otherwise . I faced some resistance in the beginning with followers questioning as to why I would share my flaws , my aging , my fears, my white hair? But I now see that a consistent conversation has come to really make a difference and I’m so grateful for it . We are all #imperfectlyperfect #messymama #throwback #pregnant #throwbackthursday June 2019 @varadsugaonkar."

Reacting to this, her mother-in-law Manjri Varde wrote, "Imperfectly Perfect, is every one of us But we are also Perfectly Imperfect for a reason.......! How else would we grow, evolve, overcome, move on, walk away, stand up and fight!!! Our inner selves and the opinions of Others! So, let’s all be Imperfectly Perfect, together."

Sameera has started a series called Imperfectly Perfect on her social media platforms.

Earlier, she had shared a video on how her life changed from running after glamour to being free without any pressure. She had written that she went from "padded bras, coloured contact lenses, airbrushed, enhanced perfect pictures to pure freedom to be myself".

She made her acting debut with 2002's Maine Dil Tujhko Diya with Sanjay Dutt and Sohail Khan. She has worked in many movies including Musafir, Darna Mana Hai and Race. She was last seen in 2013 in Varadhanayaka, a Kannada film. Sameera's last Hindi film was Chakravyuh, a political thriller by Prakash Jha in 2012. She was seen along with Abhay Deol, Manoj Bajpayee, and Arjun Rampal.

Sameera is married to entrepreneur Akshai Varde since 2014 and has two children--a son and a daughter.

