IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sameera Reddy shares throwback pic from when she 'stammered and was on the heavier side'
Sameera Reddy in a throwback pic from her teens.
Sameera Reddy in a throwback pic from her teens.
bollywood

Sameera Reddy shares throwback pic from when she 'stammered and was on the heavier side'

  • Remembering her teenage years, when she faced 'hurtful comments' as she stammered and 'was on the heavier side', Sameera Reddy says she wants her kids to be more accepting and tolerant.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:42 AM IST

Actor Sameera Reddy remembered her teenage struggles as she shared a throwback picture from the time when she "stammered and was on the heavier side". She also lamented the hurtful comments that would come her way at the time, and added that she wants to teach her kids to be tolerant and accepting of all differences.

Sharing a picture of herself in a shirt, Sameera wrote on Instagram, "Because I had it hard as a teenager who stammered and was on the heavier side, I will teach my kids to be kind and more tolerant and accepting of all differences. Not everyone is the same . It was very hard to go beyond the hurtful comments I would receive and I wish I could tell this young girl that she was more than perfect."


She added, "But looking back haven’t we created a world of perfection and high standards to live upto? Are we sending our kids into that same space? I’d like to believe we are more mindful, conscious beings who are compassionate #imperfectlyperfect #consciousparenting #throwbackthursday."

Most of her fans agreed with her views. One wrote, "V all want our kids to get d comfort n lifestyle wat v ddnt get... yes n likewise good standards shd b inculcated too." Another one commented, "Caption, well said sam mam."

Sameera made her acting debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya alongside Sanjay Dutt and Sohail Khan (2002). She has since worked in several movies including Darna Mana Hai, Musafir and Race. Most recently, she was seen in the Kannada film, Varadhanayaka, in 2013.

Her last Hindi film was Prakash Jha's 2012 political thriller, Chakravyuh in which she featured alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Abhay Deol and Arjun Rampal.

Also read: When Neena advised female fans to never fall for married men: 'I have suffered'

She got married to entrepreneur Akshai Varde in 2014 and they have two children - a six-year-old son and three-year-old daughter. Since the birth of her children, Sameera has not been seen in any films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
sameera reddy sameera reddy movies

Related Stories

Showing off her dazzling smile, actor Prachi Desai looks gorgeous in a black dress, topping it with a retro-esque bob. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Showing off her dazzling smile, actor Prachi Desai looks gorgeous in a black dress, topping it with a retro-esque bob. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
bollywood

Prachi Desai opens up on why she didn't work in more movies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • Prachi Desai blames the culture of 'Bollywood playing within a few film families' for her limited appearances in movies.
READ FULL STORY
Aishwarya Rai's father Krishnaraj Rai died in March 2017.
Aishwarya Rai's father Krishnaraj Rai died in March 2017.
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai remembers her dad Krishnaraj Rai on death anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:36 PM IST
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted an emotionalnote on her father Krishnaraj Rai's death anniversary on Thursday. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamannaah Bhatia shows her home.
Tamannaah Bhatia shows her home.
bollywood

Step Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's home with a cozy kitchen and eclectic furniture

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:35 AM IST
  • Tamannaah Bhatia takes fans on a tour of her house, full of calm, muted colours, cozy family time in the kitchen and some worn out furniture, thanks to their pet dog. Check it out here!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Jaya Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor with other family members.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Jaya Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor with other family members.
bollywood

Karisma Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan come together to celebrate Nikhil Nanda's birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Karisma Kapoor attended cousin Nikhil Nanda's birthday party with other family members on Thursday. Check out the photos here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sameera Reddy in a throwback pic from her teens.
Sameera Reddy in a throwback pic from her teens.
bollywood

Sameera Reddy shares throwback pic from when she 'was on the heavier side'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:42 AM IST
  • Remembering her teenage years, when she faced 'hurtful comments' as she stammered and 'was on the heavier side', Sameera Reddy says she wants her kids to be more accepting and tolerant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta with her daughter daughter Masaba Gupta.
Neena Gupta with her daughter daughter Masaba Gupta.
bollywood

When Neena advised female fans to never fall for married men: 'I have suffered'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:23 AM IST
  • Neena Gupta fell in love with West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards who was married and had Masaba Gupta, her daughter, with him. Her advice to young women is never to fall for married men.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Showing off her dazzling smile, actor Prachi Desai looks gorgeous in a black dress, topping it with a retro-esque bob. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Showing off her dazzling smile, actor Prachi Desai looks gorgeous in a black dress, topping it with a retro-esque bob. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
bollywood

Prachi Desai opens up on why she didn't work in more movies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • Prachi Desai blames the culture of 'Bollywood playing within a few film families' for her limited appearances in movies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aishwarya Rai's father Krishnaraj Rai died in March 2017.
Aishwarya Rai's father Krishnaraj Rai died in March 2017.
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai remembers her dad Krishnaraj Rai on death anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:36 PM IST
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted an emotionalnote on her father Krishnaraj Rai's death anniversary on Thursday. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maheep Kapoor shared fresh pictures from the tropical paradise.
Maheep Kapoor shared fresh pictures from the tropical paradise.
bollywood

Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan are living fabulous lives in Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor are is Maldives. They have shared fresh pictures from their vacation in the tropical country. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty in a still from Chehre.
Rhea Chakraborty in a still from Chehre.
bollywood

'Rhea Chakraborty was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:12 PM IST
  • Producer of Chehre Anand Pandit claims there was 'never a question' of not having Rhea Chakraborty in the final edit of the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh showed off his chiselled body in new pics.
Ranveer Singh showed off his chiselled body in new pics.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh showcases chiselled bod, takes inspiration from Brown Munde

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:49 PM IST
Ranveer Singh surprised his fans by showcasing his chiselled physique in his latest Instagram post on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar with Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Akshay Kumar with Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar shares video of Jacqueline and Nushrat fixing makeup in moving bus

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Akshay Kumar has shared a video from Ayodhya, where he has begun the shoot of his film, Ram Setu. He shared a video of the film's other two leads, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the bus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renuka Shahane in a throwback picture
Renuka Shahane in a throwback picture
bollywood

Renuka Shahane is unrecognizable in this throwback pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • Actor-filmmaker Renuka Shahane shared a throwback picture and claimed that while she is a non-glamourous person, the picture showed her as a glamourous person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sanjana Sanghi started her film career as a lead actor with Dil Bechara in 2020.
Actor Sanjana Sanghi started her film career as a lead actor with Dil Bechara in 2020.
bollywood

Sanjana Sanghi: Making the right choices is a tough thing, I took my time to lock my second film

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who will be seen next in Om opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, talks about zeroing in on her second film, and working amid the Covid 19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her second child in February this year.
Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her second child in February this year.
bollywood

Kareena can't stop staring at her newborn baby. Check out her new pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan shared new picture of herself lovingly looking at her newborn son. Sadly, she did not share any picture of the little baby.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor played the lead role for the first time in 1983's Woh Saat Din.
Anil Kapoor played the lead role for the first time in 1983's Woh Saat Din.
bollywood

Anil celebrates his 38-year old association with makeup man with a warm post

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:40 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor on Thursday took to Twitter to share pictures with his makeup man of 38 years, Deepak Chauhan. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at latter's Diwali party in 2019.
Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at latter's Diwali party in 2019.
bollywood

When Shah Rukh and Aamir were stunned by magician at a Diwali party. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were once dazzled by a magician's performance at a Diwali party in 2017. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP