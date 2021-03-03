Sameera Reddy hilariously describes boring Zoom calls with video of daughter
For most of 2020 and now 2021, many have been following a routine of working or studying from home and sitting through endless video conference calls. This routine usually involves keeping the camera switched off and switching the mic on only when one is spoken to. But what happens when you’re not actively participating in a con call? Well, this video posted by actor Sameera Reddy gives an idea and it is quite amusing.
In the hilarious clip, shared on Instagram, we can see Reddy’s children Hans and Nyra sitting together. “When you keep nodding on your Zoom call… but your brain just wanna bust out into some rocking dance moves,” read the captions on the video. The clip shows little Nyra paying attention to a book her brother is reading but suddenly breaking into dance.
“We’ve all drifted off on that zoom call,” says the caption shared along with the video. We’ll just let you watch the clip to see how it ends. It may remind you of your own boring con call.
Posted about an hour ago, the video has collected over 22,000 likes. People have left some wonderful comments about the share.
“OMG! Nyra's expressions are lit! What cuties both,” shared an individual. “So relatable,” wrote another. “Nyraa never fails to light up the day. She always has my heart,” added a third.
In case you didn’t know, Reddy shares several such delightful videos of #NaughtyNyra. Here she is enjoying her ‘pawri’.
What do you think about the videos?
