Samrat Prithviraj box office day 10 collection: Akshay Kumar’s film falls flat, records 82% drop on second weekend

Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj continues to struggle at the box office since its release on June 3. On Sunday, the 10th day of its release, the historical drama earned ₹3.24 crore. Currently, it has earned a total of ₹63 crore in India. Considering it was the second weekend of the film, film trade insiders have stated that the film has fallen ‘flat’ at the box office. (Also read: Manushi Chhillar says she's 22nd newcomer Akshay Kumar has worked with)

According to film trade analysts, Taran Adarsh, Samrat Prithviraj has recorded a drop of 82% on its second weekend. He tweeted, “ #SamratPrithviraj flat in Weekend 2... 81.60% decline in Weekend 2 vis-à-vis Weekend 1... [Week 2] Fri 1.50 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 62.30 cr. #India biz.”

Taran Adarsh's tweet on Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj's box office report.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj marks the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chhillar. The film has suffered due to the continued good performance of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the ticket window, and now it’s also facing tough competition with Jurassic World Dominion in India.

In the film, Akshay plays the role of medieval king Prithviraj Chauhan who battles against the Mohammed of Ghori. It features Manushi as Queen Sanyogita. The f also stars Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, and Manav Vij in key roles. Talking about the film, previously Manushi told Bollywood Hungama, “Whatever Akshay sir actual might say, but to observe him on set, to observe him work, you get to know that why he is who he is. Same thing with Dr Saab (Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi), the way also Yash Raj Films' works. For me, I couldn't have asked for a better launch because somewhere I knew that they were so experienced. So I think I'm the 22nd newcomer that Akshay sir has worked with.”

