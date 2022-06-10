Samrat Prithviraj box office day 7 collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer earns a disappointing ₹55 crore in week one

Akshay Kumar’s historical epic Samrat Prithviraj did not have the best of starts at the box office and its performance has only gone downhill since the weekend. On Thursday, the seventh day of its release, the film managed to earn only ₹2.80 crore, taking its week one total to a sub par ₹55 crore. Trade insiders have delivered their verdict, stating the audience has 'rejected the film. Also read: Sonu Sood on Samrat Prithviraj not getting expected response at box office: 'Things are different after pandemic'

Samrat Prithviraj’s mellow performance is further put into perspective by the ongoing good run of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which earned ₹92 crore in its first week and has crossed the ₹150-crore mark at the domestic box office in three weeks.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Friday to share the details of Samrat Prithviraj’s box office collections in India. He tweeted, “#SamratPrithviraj is rejected... The heavy budget on one hand and the poor outcome on the other, has sent shock waves within the industry... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr, Wed 3.60 cr, Thu 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 55.05 cr. #India biz.”

The film stars Akshay as the titular medieval king and focusses on his battles against the Mohammed of Ghori. The film marks the film debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who plays Queen Sanyogita. It also stars Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, and Manav Vij.

Samrat Prithviraj was criticised for the performances of its lead actors, storytelling, and hagiographic approach to storytelling. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Based on poem Prithviraj Raso by the king's loyal Chand Bardai (played by Sonu Sood in the film), Samrat Prithviraj often crosses over to panegyric, bhajan territory rather than stay believable as a story of a brave but still 'human' king.”

