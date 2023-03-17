Sana Khan expecting first child with husband Anas Saiyad: 'Waiting to have my baby in my arms'

Sana Khan has revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Anas Saiyad. She is expected to deliver the baby by the end of June. The actor had quit films before getting married to Anas in November 2020 and mostly remains away from the spotlight. Also read: Sana Khan shares why she turned down Khatron Ke Khiladi: 'Difficult to fight shaitan when you see so much money'

Anas Saiyad and Sana Khan at the Mecca in February.

Sana had dropped hints of her pregnancy in the caption of her pictures from her Haj pilgrimage in February this year. She had written along with pictures of her and Anas in white outfits, “Alhamdullilah soooo Happy. This umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all. May Allah make it easy.”

She has now confirmed her pregnancy in an interview. "I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, it's a different journey altogether. Bohot emotionally bhi thoda mere liye as a woman ek up and down both chalta rehta hai (Emotionally, I have been facing many ups and downs). But I think it's a beautiful journey. I'm waiting to have my baby in my arms... that's it," said Sana in an interview with Iqra TV. She also denied expecting twins.

During her Haj pilgrimage in February, Sana had shared more pictures with Anas as they posed in front of Mecca. She captioned it, “Rizq is also a pious husband/ wife who cares for you. No love between two souls is greater than what is between the spouses. Allah hamare Dillon mai Ek dusre ke liye hamesha mohabbat Rakhe. Aur Ek dusre ke liye hamare dillo mai reham rakhe (May God keep love and mercy for each other in our hearts). I can’t stop blushing when he looks at me like this.”

Sana and Anas tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2020. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah. @anas_sayied.”

