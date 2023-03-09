Sana Khan shares why she turned down Khatron Ke Khiladi: 'Difficult to fight shaitan when you see so much money'

In 2020, Sana Khan gave up acting to help others in accordance with her religious views. She and Anas Saiyad were married on November 21, 2020. The former actor recently opened up about what led her to quit the entertainment industry entirely. She also shared that she turned down a lucrative offer from the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi because she didn't want to give into any temptation presented by the show as she was already committed to a religious path. (Also read: Sana Khan and husband Anas Saiyad shares pics, call 'this umrah very special'; fans ask if they will become parents soon)

Sana had appeared in the sixth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The former actor had placed in ninth place that season and was invited back for the 10th season, which is when she knew she didn't want to be a part of the entertainment world.

She and her husband Anas were part of a conversation for Iqra TV where they spoke about her decision to give up Bollywood. Sana shared that there were many triggers that led to her making the decision to leave. She opened up about her very rough 2019 and said, "It was in the month of Ramadan, [during the] last days that I used to see burning, blazing graves and I used to see myself inside it screaming for help. I couldn't sleep because I was scared. Initially I thought it's a dream. It kept happening for a week, ten days. That's when things started taking a U-turn inside me but obviously I had nobody to talk to. Because when you talk people start judging you. This is what she said two days back and now see she's dancing. That phase was a very sensitive phase in my life where I wanted to bring those changes."

She decided to make several lifestyle changes the next year including giving up television forever, secluding herself even from her mother before she took up the momentous decision of wearing a hijab forever. At that time, Anas had told her he was okay if she took up the offer from Khatron Ke Khiladi, and she refused.

She went on to say, "I knew if I would do that, I would go there, things will change, because shaitan is so powerful and he's inside. It's so difficult to fight with him. It's the most difficult battle, especially when you're already there and when you see so much of money. The greed is never ending. That is when [I knew], I know there's a lot of money involved and I'm getting whatever I'm quoting, but I knew I didn't want to do it at all. I wanted to save myself."

Sana became known after appearing in the songs Billo Rani from Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal in 2007. She has also acted in the films Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Sana was also a finalist on Bigg Boss 6 hosted by Salman Khan in 2012–2013.

