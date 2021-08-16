Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sana Khan, husband Anas Saiyad attend Independence Day event, school kids mob the couple

Sana Khan has shared videos from her appearance at a school's Independence Day event. She attended the function with her husband Anas Saiyad.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Sana Khan and husband Anas Saiyad at the school.

Former actor Sana Khan attended a school's Independence Day event on Sunday. She was the special guest at the function with her businessman husband Anas Saiyad.

Taking to Instagram, Sana shared videos of her unfurling the tricolour as others broke into an applause. She wore an all white dress to the event and even posed with tricolour on the stage with Anas. Her husband also shared a long video of Sana as she delivered a speech to the students.

Sana spoke about the importance of Independence Day and why we should celebrate it. She added that one must remember the sacrifices made by our soldiers on this day.

Another video featured Sana and Anas making their way to their car. Multiple police personnel and body guards flank them but score of kids and adults mob them, screaming for Sana. She is seen smiling at their reaction. “So much of love. Bas Allah is mohabbat ko baaki rakhen (I pray Allah keeps giving me this love),” she wrote with the video.

Sana was recently in the Maldives for a small vacation with Anas. She shared pictures from the beach, her water villa, the pool and the breakfast she had there. In one video, Sana was seen riding a pool floatie and almost fell in the water. In another, she was sitting on a swing but Anas was pushing it a little too hard, leaving her scared and laughing.

Also read: Shamita Shetty says it is not easy living under the shadow of Shilpa Shetty: 'I have had a very difficult journey'

Sana announced in October 2020 that she was leaving acting to serve humanity and following the orders of her ‘creator’. “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” she wrote. She married Anas soon after.

Sana appeared on Bigg Boss 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, and in films such as Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

