Actor Sandeep Nahar, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has reportedly died by suicide. He had earlier posted a video detailing his fragile mental state.

"Actor Sandeep Nahar dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Goregaon area. Case lodged, matter being probed," news agency ANI quoted the Mumbai Police as saying.

The actor was found hanging at his residence in Goregaon (West). He was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

In his video, posted on Facebook on Monday, he spoke about professional and personal issues, particularly his troubled marriage. He called it a 'suicide note'. He ended his note by saying that his wife shouldn't be blamed for his actions.

His MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput, also allegedly died by suicide in June 2020.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918