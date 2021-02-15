Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer reacts to Bombay HC's order, says 'will approach Supreme Court for Priyanka'
- The Bombay High Court on Monday quashed the FIR against just one of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters, but refused to do the same for the other sister.
The lawyer representing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family in their ongoing legal proceedings against actor Rhea Chakraborty has said that they will approach the Supreme Court, after the Bombay High Court quashed an FIR against one of Sushant's sisters, and not the others.
The HC on Monday partially allowed the petitions filed by Sushant's sisters seeking to quash the FIRs against them by the Mumbai Police, alleging sending him medication without a doctor's consultation. The FIR was registered by Bandra Police on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rhea, who was dating Sushant at the time of his death. Sushant died by suicide on June 14.
The HC quashed the FIR against Meetu Singh but refused to do the same for Priyanka Singh. "After reading the court order we will decide as to on which footing we should proceed and as to how soon we should approach the Supreme Court. But we’ll certainly be going to the Supreme Court for Priyanka," lawyer Madhav Thorat told Pinkvilla.
The court had, last month, reserved its order on the plea filed by Sushant's sisters, observing that he was a "sober, innocent and a very good human being."
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is conducting a parallel probe into a "drugs racket" in Bollywood, had arrested Rhea last September in connection with the case, days after arresting her brother Showik, among others. Both Rhea and her brother are currently out on bail.
Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares an emotional post eight month after actor's death: 'Just come back'
In her complaint against Sushant's sisters, Rhea had alleged that Meetu Singh, Priyanka Singh and a doctor from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital were getting drugs for the late actor without any physical consultation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant's family lawyer reacts to Bombay HC's order, says 'will approach SC'
- The Bombay High Court on Monday quashed the FIR against just one of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters, but refused to do the same for the other sister.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone reveals all her 'alter egos' in trippy new dance video. Watch
- What's better than one Deepika Padukone? Half-a-dozen Deepikas dancing together to an energetic song. Watch her new Instagram video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrfan Khan's wife remembers him on Valentine's Day, shares picture of tombstone
- Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late Irrfan Khan, shared a warm note of remembrance on Valentine's Day. She mentioned how much she missed him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: First pictures of newlyweds are here
- The first visuals of Dia Mirza, looking resplendent in her bridal ensemble, have arrived online. The actor is tied knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, and debuted before the gathered photographers shortly thereafter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Inside pics of venue, guest list revealed
- Pictures and video of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding venue have been released. A report also reveals the expected guest list. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Kareena left Ram Leela days before filming: 'With me, it's all about mood'
- Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan quit director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela days before filming was scheduled to begin. Deepika Padukone was hired instead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma wish dad Randhir on birthday, see throwback pics
- Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma Kapoor took to their respective Instagram pages to wish their father, actor Randhir Kapoor on his birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana lists life achievements: 'Captured by underworld, squashed villains'
- Kangana Ranaut has listed her life achievements in a tweet. She wrote on Monday that she ran away from home at the age of 15, defied her father's wishes, defeated the 'underworld', and became a home-owner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir's son Junaid embarks on acting career, Ira Khan shares pic from first day
- Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan has shared a picture of her brother, Junaid, on the first day of shoot for his debut film as an actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shamita is fed up being single, but won't let loneliness make decisions for her
- Actor Shamita Shetty has said that she will not make decisions in haste, or out of loneliness, even though she is fed up of being single.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl spotted with Renee and Alisah. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt's ring is an ode to her love for Ranbir, see her Valentine's Day post
- Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a special Valentine's Day post for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. But did you see what's on the ring she's wearing?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farhan to produce Siddhant's Yudhra, Netflix shares Bombay Begums' trailer
- Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment will produce Siddhant Chatuvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra. Netflix on Monday shared the trailer of Pooja Bhatt starrer, Bombay Begums.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty melts after hearing daughter Samisha say 'mumma' in birthday post
- Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra took to Instagram on Monday to wish their daughter Samisha a happy first birthday. Watch their videos here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's horror comedy gets new title, release date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox