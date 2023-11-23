Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is more than 3 hours long, gets adult film certificate

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal an A (adult) certificate. Its runtime has also been revealed. On Thursday, a week before the film's release, the eagerly-awaited Animal trailer dropped. Also read: Twitter has a lot of feelings about that showdown between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in Animal trailer

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's tweet

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that Animal has a runtime of 3 hours, 21 minutes, and 23 seconds.

A day earlier, the upcoming film's runtime was revealed by the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Taking to X (Twitter), he wrote, “Censor rating for Animal is A... 3 hours 21 minutes 23 seconds and 16 frames is the runtime. Animal… Releasing on December 1.”

"A as expected, because it's violent as h***," wrote a person in response. Another said, "Can't wait for the madness." A third person tweeted, “3 hours 21 minutes 23 seconds... I like your confidence. Hopefully you made the film in an innovative way so that the audience will forget the time. Good Luck!!”

Sandeep on Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol

The director, best known for Vijay Devarakonda-starrer Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor, said it was a pleasure to watch Ranbir Kapoor transform into the total antithesis of himself in the role of Arjun Singh in Animal.

Sandeep told news agency PTI in a recent interview, "Ranbir is a great actor, he is in a different league altogether. He is very original. I feel he is a mix of so many actors, it is wrong to compare to other actors, (But) I feel he is a mix of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Kamal Haasan. This man (Ranbir) has no limitation."

The movie also stars Bobby Deol. Speaking about Bobby, Sandeep said the actor was always the first choice for the movie. "He (Bobby Deol) is a great guy. From day one, we had Bobby in mind. I had called him in 2020 or 2021, he was promoting Class of 83. For one of the scenes where he is bare-chested, we shot it in Scotland in minus three degrees. He came, he did the shot,” he said.

Produced T-Series, Cine1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal will be released theatrically on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It marks the first collaboration between Ranbir and Rashmika.

