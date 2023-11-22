Ranbir Kapoor says he found Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh 'incredibly powerful and impactful', reveals why he chose Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol, is all set to be released in theatres on December 1. In an interview with Variety, Ranbir was asked what made him accept Animal, and if he had watched director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, both of which have been criticised for glorifying misogyny. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor cuts down his acting fees for Animal Ranbir Kapoor in a still from his upcoming film, Animal.

Ranbir on his decision to accept Animal

Ranbir Kapoor said, “Well, to be honest, I was really drawn to the script of Animal. It’s a unique and intense story that immediately caught my attention. As for watching Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh, I must admit that I did watch both films and found them to be incredibly powerful and impactful. However, my decision to accept Animal was not solely based on those films. It was more about the script, the character, and the opportunity to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.”

Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh (2019) and Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu original Arjun Reddy (2017).

On Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s protagonists

Ranbir added that he thinks Animal will offer a ‘different experience altogether’. When asked about if his character in the film is similar to previous Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s protagonists – Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh (2019) and Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu original Arjun Reddy (2017) – Ranbir admitted he was also essaying a 'tough and uncompromising' role.

"Yes, my character in Animal does possess some of the traits typically associated with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s protagonists. He is indeed tough and uncompromising in certain aspects. However, what sets him apart is the layers of complexity and depth that have been woven into his character. While he may exhibit strength and determination, there are also moments of vulnerability and internal conflict that make him more relatable and human... So, while my character in Animal shares some similarities with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s previous protagonists, there are also distinct differences that make him stand out in his own right," he said.

Earlier, Animal was slated to be released on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December 1. Animal will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

