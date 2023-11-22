close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor says he found Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh 'incredibly powerful and impactful', reveals why he chose Animal

Ranbir Kapoor says he found Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh 'incredibly powerful and impactful', reveals why he chose Animal

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 22, 2023 09:31 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor says that while his Animal character shares similarities with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s previous protagonists, there are some distinct differences.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol, is all set to be released in theatres on December 1. In an interview with Variety, Ranbir was asked what made him accept Animal, and if he had watched director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, both of which have been criticised for glorifying misogyny. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor cuts down his acting fees for Animal

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from his upcoming film, Animal.
Ranbir Kapoor in a still from his upcoming film, Animal.

Ranbir on his decision to accept Animal

Ranbir Kapoor said, “Well, to be honest, I was really drawn to the script of Animal. It’s a unique and intense story that immediately caught my attention. As for watching Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh, I must admit that I did watch both films and found them to be incredibly powerful and impactful. However, my decision to accept Animal was not solely based on those films. It was more about the script, the character, and the opportunity to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh (2019) and Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu original Arjun Reddy (2017).
Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh (2019) and Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu original Arjun Reddy (2017).

On Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s protagonists

Ranbir added that he thinks Animal will offer a ‘different experience altogether’. When asked about if his character in the film is similar to previous Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s protagonists – Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh (2019) and Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu original Arjun Reddy (2017) – Ranbir admitted he was also essaying a 'tough and uncompromising' role.

"Yes, my character in Animal does possess some of the traits typically associated with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s protagonists. He is indeed tough and uncompromising in certain aspects. However, what sets him apart is the layers of complexity and depth that have been woven into his character. While he may exhibit strength and determination, there are also moments of vulnerability and internal conflict that make him more relatable and human... So, while my character in Animal shares some similarities with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s previous protagonists, there are also distinct differences that make him stand out in his own right," he said.

Earlier, Animal was slated to be released on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December 1. Animal will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out