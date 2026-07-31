Sandeep Reddy Vanga cheers for Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana trailer, says: ‘Yeh Ramyug ka aarambh hai’

Ranbir Kapoor's highly awaited release Ramayana is grabbing attention ever since the makers dropped the official trailer of the film. The adaptation of the Indian epic sees the actor step into the role of Lord Rama. The trailer showed him as a skilled archer, who becomes the King and then leaves his kingdom with wife Sita to spent 14 years in exile. Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed Ranbir in Animal, took to his social media accounts on Friday to hail the actor.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Ranbir

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has praised Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana ahead of its release this Diwali.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The director shared a picture of Ranbir wielding the bow and arrow from the trailer in his new Instagram post but did not add any caption. Several comments praised the actor's look and also said that the film is highly anticipated to break box office records.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On X, Vanga shared the trailer of Ramayana and wrote in the caption, "YEH RAM YUG KA AARAMBH HAI (This is the beginning of the Ram yug)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On X, Vanga shared the trailer of Ramayana and wrote in the caption, "YEH RAM YUG KA AARAMBH HAI (This is the beginning of the Ram yug)." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Not just a trailer, but the eternal reminder that DHARMA will always triumph over ADHARMA."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About the Ramayana trailer

In the trailer, Ranbir is first shown as Prince Ram who slays demons to protect his land and people with help from his brother Lakshman (Ravie Dubey). However, a promise made to Kaikeyi (Lara Dutta) sends him to a vanvaas of 14 years. His wife, Sita (Sai Pallavi) expresses her wish to go with him. Yash also caught attention with his powerful turn as Ravana.

The film's music brings together Oscar winners A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer for the first time, while DNEG is leading the visual effects. In another major milestone, T-Series bought the music rights for both parts of the film in a record-breaking ₹75 crore deal with producer Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios.

Ranbir's comments on playing Rama

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A few days ago, Ranbir was seen at the San Diego Comic Con with the Ramayana team, where he spoke about bringing to the big screen someone as iconic as Lord Rama. He said, “I remember when the film was first offered to me, there was so much of fear, so much of doubt. 'Will I be able to do this, am I capable enough?' But I think that doubt changed into gratitude very early on. I think it was a blessing, an opportunity of a lifetime, and a moral responsibility. The Ramayana is ingrained in our subconscious. Lord Rama is the conscience keeper of millions of people around the world for generations, for more than 4000 years. He is somebody who embodies the triumph of the human spirit in times of adversities. He stands for courage, compassion, forgiveness, righteousness, and just to have the opportunity to represent that is very daunting.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part epic with the first part releasing in theatres this November. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, along with Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, and a large ensemble cast. Ramayana Part One will release in theatres in November.