Sandhya Mridul on her mental health: I’m happy to own it that I’m not all right

“Grief has its own journey,” says actor Sandhya Mridul who is still recuperating from the loss of her brother. The past year has been tough for Mridul personally as she admits going through a phase of breaking down mentally. “A couple of years ago, I reached a point where I felt that I’m going to put it out there because there are a lot of people like me. They should know that I’m not perfect and always strong. I’m weak and I’m saying I’m breaking right now,” Mridul shares on World Mental Health Day.

The Tandav actor channelled her emotions to journaling and writing poetries a few of which were even posted on social media. “I said I’m not mentally strong, I’m not feeling good, I’m feeling depressed, and I’m scared. This was during a little before the pandemic,” she mentions.

While several actors shy away from talking about going through a lull phase, Mridul displayed the chinks in her armour on Instagram and even confesses going to a therapist for help. “I spoke to a therapist, I have been talking to one a little bit before my brother (passed away). I developed some anxiety in 2020 (and) it got a bit extreme. I had a few panic attacks. So I took therapy. And now I know what to do with it. We have made it such a taboo word. It is like any other disease. Some people have a slipped disc, some have a cervical issue and some have anxiety. We all have to learn to work with it. Some days are not easy, it very hard!” Mridul elaborates.

Ask her how’s her mental health now and the actor confesses, “There are days! I’m overall mentally a very aware person. I see there are a few days of struggle and more days of strength and that is the only thing I’ll go by right now. I can’t say I’m 100%, no I’m not. When you are all by yourself you are not okay, you are not good, you are struggling and it really hurts. But I’m working on it. I share the sentiments with a lot of people who are not okay. I’m happy to own it that I’m not all right.”

Mridul reveals she knows her “tools” to fight her anxiety issues. “I follow alternate medicines if I need to, I highly recommend acupuncture, I find it effective. I meditate twice a day, talk to my therapist, and fill up pages in the morning. I’m glad people are talking about mental health. When I used to talk about it, people used to say negative baatein mat karo. Now it’s become cool to talk about it,” she concludes.

