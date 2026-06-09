‘Kya bakwaas hai’: Sandhya Mridul slams salons refusing haircut to her mom's house help despite ‘pleading’

Actor Sandhya Mridul posted videos on her Instagram slamming beauty salons that discriminated against her mother’s house help. The actor revealed that more than one salon turned away the domestic worker who wanted a haircut despite the actor’s mother ‘pleading’ with them. Sandhya also made a follow-up video, stating that she will address the situation in person once she’s back at her mother's place.

Sandhya Mridul questions prejudice against house help

Sandhya Mridul spoke about discrimination her mother witnessed against their house help.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sandhya revealed in her Instagram video that her mother took their house help to the salon in their building for a haircut, but the house help refused. When another salon they went to also refused, her mom fought with them, but also requested and pleaded with them, even agreeing to pay more. But they still turned her down. Sandhya states that the house help felt bad after the ordeal. One salon finally agreed to cut her hair, and they went out for lunch afterwards.

“She was sad. I can’t even imagine the feeling. What day and age are we living in that we are still behaving like this? And there are buildings where they say, oh, help can’t come into this, I mean. Kaun ho yaar tum itne entitled logon? Kya bakwaas hai yaar? (Who are these people feeling so entitled? What is this nonsense?) This is really hurtful,” said Sandhya.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She also added, “And you know something, we can’t just blame these salons and the people guarding the lift. It’s us, many of us, who are asking for this. Who are saying, please don’t allow these people into salons, please don’t allow these people into elevators. I really think it’s time for some of us s**tty people who are doing this to change.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also added, “And you know something, we can’t just blame these salons and the people guarding the lift. It’s us, many of us, who are asking for this. Who are saying, please don’t allow these people into salons, please don’t allow these people into elevators. I really think it’s time for some of us s**tty people who are doing this to change.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Explains why she didn’t name the salons {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explains why she didn’t name the salons {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sandhya did not name the salons in her video. “I’m not naming the salon because it’s a private salon in the building where my mother lives, and I want to protect her privacy,” she explained in her caption, adding, “Also, naming the salon is not the purpose of this post. The issue is much larger than one establishment. It’s the mindset. That’s what we need to change.”

She also wrote in her caption, “Our domestic staff are not invisible. They care for our homes, our families, and often become family themselves. Watching a young girl be turned away from a salon simply because of who she was left me deeply saddened. She’s just a young kid in her 20’s who was excited about a haircut. And we ruined it for her.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a follow-up video, Sandhya thanked those who showed her support and clarified that, despite her addressing the house help as a ‘girl’, she was 26. The actor stated that it was a term of endearment, not an indication that she was underage. Sandhya also stated that she would ensure the situation at the salon changes once she got home. The actor also called for a change in the way delivery agents and others are treated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sandhya last starred in Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi this year, in which she played Indira Gandhi. Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan were her co-stars in it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON