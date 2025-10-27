‘If I don't get work, how will I get followers?’: Sandhya Mridul laments losing work over social media follower count

Actor Sandhya Mridul has opened up about the growing importance of social media presence in the entertainment industry, expressing her frustration over losing work opportunities due to having fewer followers online. In a candid Instagram reel, the Page 3 and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. actor reflected on the irony that has gripped the acting world today, where digital numbers often outweigh talent and experience. Actor Sandhya Mridul expressing frustration over losing work opportunities due to low follower counts.

Sandhya talks about losing work due to less followers

In the video, Sandhya looked visibly exasperated as she described what she called a “new situation” in the industry. “If you don’t have followers, you don’t get work,” she said. “But if you don’t give me work, how will I get famous? If I’m not famous, how will I get followers? And if I don’t have followers, how will I get famous and then how will I get work? You’re understanding, right?” she added, capturing the vicious cycle many actors find themselves in.

Fans supported Sandhya

Her post resonated deeply with fans and colleagues, many of whom commented in agreement about the unfair prioritisation of social media metrics over acting skill. Several users praised her honesty, calling her video “refreshingly real” and “a voice for many talented but unseen artists.”

"Yes this is a Sad reality !!! No one cares about talent now!! Absolutely love you and your craft," a fan said. "How incredibly sad it is, that Sandhya Mridul, THE SANDHYA MRIDUL is making this reel ....the audience has failed the artists at this point," another one chimed in. "so much truth in this yet delivered with so much ease," another added.

Sandhya's acting journey

Sandhya Mridul, known for her nuanced performances, began her career in television with Swabhimaan in the 1990s before transitioning to films. She earned acclaim for roles in Saathiya (2002), Page 3 (2005), Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), and Angry Indian Goddesses (2015). She was last seen in the 2023 web series Taj: Divided by Blood, in which she playsQueen Jodha Bai.