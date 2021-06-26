Sanjana Sanghi: At this point of time, the mind isn’t going towards work at all

Though unlock has begun and things are crawling back to normalcy after the second wave of Covid-19 started ebbing, what actually went wrong is something everyone is yet to conclude. Actor Sanjana Sanghi feels people forgot too soon that we’re in a pandemic.

“I remember, all of us were talking about lessons we learnt during the first wave in 2020 lockdown. Gratitude, restraint… then when things opened up again, we were back at the big weddings, travelling to 10 different cities in a month, I think that’s where we kind of overstepped a little,” she explains, adding, “We needed to be a lot more careful, and continue to need to be”.

The 24-year-old, however, clarifies that she isn’t denying the need to go out and work, which was of course essential to earn a living.

“Not to say that we deserved this, we really didn’t. We did our bit by staying put at home for so many months, not out of luxury, but compulsion. A little bit of moderation may have helped. People were trying to fight for their lives economically too, but we didn’t know a double mutant of the coronavirus was on its way, which turned out to be more lethal,” she shares.

The Dil Bechara (2020) actor says in times like these, with so much suffering around, the “stalled work” wasn’t playing on her mind, even as the industry has finally started to bounce back after restrictions were lifted across the country.

“Shoots of course got stalled, but at this point of time, somehow the mind is not going there at all. I was going to be travelling abroad for one of my film’s schedules, those started getting cancelled, too. Cases were on the rise, people on set were testing positive, and then Mumbai went into a lockdown. Then it turned right back when many friends and family started turning critical. It became an SOS situation within days,” she recounts.