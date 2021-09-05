Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Sanjana Sanghi celebrates 25th birthday in the Maldives. See pics, videos from her 'quarter life century'
Sanjana Sanghi celebrates 25th birthday in the Maldives. See pics, videos from her 'quarter life century'

Sanjana Sanghi is celebrating her 25th in the Maldives. She has been sharing pictures from the beach and her pool on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Sanjana Sanghi is in Maldives.

Actor Sanjana Sanghi is in the Maldives to celebrate her 25th birthday. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures and photos from her trip.

Sharing her first post, Sanjana wrote a long note about how she feels grateful to her fans and followers. “That’s the hope entering 25: for it to be limitless, peaceful & calm. Thank you, from the bottom most pit of my heart for the abundance of your love, your embrace & blessings. It’s just as warm & fuzzy as the beautiful sun & the sand here. Thank you for making the fire and desire only soar higher to work as hard as I possibly can to tell stories and entertain you. It’s such an honor,” she wrote.

“I’ve been crazy about birthdays since I was a little girl, as a day to celebrate love, friendship, learnings & life. And it’s been all that, and more. For the first time ever, I chose to make sure to zoom out, get some time away to reset, repurpose. Now, diving back into that ocean - and it’s brimming both with gratitude & overwhelm,” she added.

Also read: Sunny Leone does slo-mo run as she emerges from water, blows kiss. Watch video from Maldives holiday

Sanjana chilled by her pool, cut a birthday cake, posed for pictures by the beach and showed off her new outfits. In one picture, she was seen in a green top and pants combo with floral print. She wrote with the photos, “Quarter life century & slices of paradise unlocked." She also shared a Reel in which she showed her birthday cake and smiled as she raised her drink for the camera.

Sanjana made her acting debut with Dil Bechara opposite actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was a remake of The Fault In Our Stars. She will be seen next with Aditya Roy Kapur in Om: The Battle Within.

