Sanjana Sanghi says her love life is ‘sad’ right now but she is ‘always open to love’

Actor Sanjana Sanghi opened up about her relationship status and revealed that the type of person she is attracted to has changed over the years. She said that while she is currently single, she is ‘always open to love’.

Sanjana made her debut in a leading role opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara last year. Before that, she was seen in minor roles in Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns.

During an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Sanjana was asked if there was anything happening in her love life, to which she said, “Sanjana ki love life bohot hi sad situation mein hai. Nahi, sadly (My love life is in a very sad situation right now. No, sadly).” However, she said that she was not averse to the idea of a relationship. “Of course, always open to love and companionship.”

On being asked about her ‘type’, Sanjana said, “Mera type change hote rehta hai (My type keeps changing) is what I have realised. There has been no type. In school, I used to get attracted to the football players. You know, the studs who would be the captain of the football team. In college, I used to get attracted to the nerds. Now, let’s see what happens.”

Sanjana is currently waiting to resume shooting for Kapil Verma’s Om: The Battle Within, in which she is paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. An international schedule of the film has been stalled, on account of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Sanjana said in a statement that she was thrilled to explore the action genre in Om: The Battle Within. “After exploring many scripts and possibilities for a while, Om felt just right since it was the spectrum jump I was looking for in terms of throwing myself into an entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial actioner being executed in a never-seen-before way that is going to present me with new and exciting challenges,” she said.

