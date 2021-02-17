Sanjana Sanghi shares pics with Om: The Battle Within co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, director as film wraps up
- Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with her Om: The Battle Within co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and director Kapil Verma, as their film wrapped up.
Sanjana Sanghi on Wednesday shared pictures with her Om: The Battle Within co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and director Kapil Verma. She had starred in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara last year.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "My forever favourite human sandwich. Om, Kavya & our Captain Kaps." As per reports, the film has wrapped up its shoot.
Back in December last year, she had shared pictures as the film's shoot commenced. She wrote, "Our beautiful journey begins!! DAY 1 with the best @adityaroykapur. Most stoked for my next action-thriller OM:The Battle Within produced by @zeestudiosofficial, @khan_ahmedasas, and @shairaahmedkhan and directed by @itskapilverma! Need all your blessings #Summer2021."
Sanjana, like so many others, had been hit hard by the death of Sushant. In an Instagram post, written a month after his death, she had said: “Whoever said time helps heal all wounds was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again and bleeding: Of moments now will forever remain memories. Of laughs together that were but will never again be. Of questions that will remain unanswered. Of disbelief, that only keeps growing.”
She had continued: "But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see. Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity.”
Dil Bechara release later that month on Disney+ Hotstar and became a major success. It was released as a tribute to the late actor, for free.
