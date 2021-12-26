Sanjana Sanghi says picking next film after Dil Bechara with Sushant Singh Rajput was 'important and tough'

Actor Sanjana Sanghi says it wasn’t easy for her to choose her next film after her debut film Dil Bechara. The film was released in 2020.

The love story, an adaptation of John Green’s bestselling novel Fault in our Stars, saw the actor play the role of Kizie opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Manny, both cancer patients. Before Mukesh Chhabra-directed Dil Bechara, Sanjana played supporting parts in films such as Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns.

“The decision of what to do after Dil Bechara was very important and tough to make. I had gone through many scripts, taken many narrations and given many auditions. I didn’t want to jump into anything till it felt right,” Sanjana told PTI.

After much thought, the actor said she chose to do an action-thriller film Om: The Battle Within, as it gave her the opportunity to try something new. Produced by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.

“I felt it is the right second film after Dil Bechara. Om was like a match made in heaven. Ahmed sir, and Kapil Verma, my director, saw me as the action girl, who is incredibly strong and spirited. I did the role based on the conviction they had through my performance in Dil Bechara, which is a heavily emotional film. They had faith in me.”

In Om: The Battle Within, Sanjana plays the character of Kavya. The actor said she will be seen doing a lot of action stunts in the film. “I have done all my stunts and sequences on my own. It is important to surprise yourself as an artist and that’s when your fans can get surprised. I think playing Kavya surprised myself because I never saw myself as her,” she added.

