Sanjay Dutt accepts he's too old for some roles:: 'Ab thodi main Alia Bhatt ke sath romance karunga'

Actor Sanjay Dutt is currently promoting his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 on Instagram. During a promotional event of the film, Sanjay said that he can't romance actor Alia Bhatt due to their age difference. Sanjay also addressed Alia and her boyfriend actor Ranbir Kapoor as “hard-working kids.” Also Read: Alia Bhatt on equation with senior co-stars: 'Shah Rukh Khan is my friend, Sanjay Dutt asks me to call him chachu'

Sanjay and Alia have done two films together, Kalank and Sadak 2. Recently, in an interview, Alia had said that Sanjay asked her to address him as “chachu (uncle)."

During an interview with GoodTimes, Sanjay was asked how others actors romance young actors on screen but he doesn't and how he feels about it. Listing out his age factor, Sanjay said, “Arey ab hai to thodi main Alia Bhatt ke sath romance karunga. (I cannot be romancing Alia Bhatt at this age). Ya so I mean it's like that, you got to move on.”

He added that he admires the younger generation of actors, like Alia and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, with whom he’ll be seen in Shamshera. He said, “They’re very hard-working, focussed kids. They’re there. It feels nice to see them and to work with them."

Earlier this year, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Alia said that Sanjay treats her like a baby. "Sanju is different. He always treats me like a baby because of his relation with my dad. He is always like, 'Call me chachu'. That's the way he likes it," said Alia.

Sanjay will be seen playing the role of Adheera in KGF Chapter 2. The film also stars actors Yash, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj. Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written by Prashanth Neel. The first part came out in 2018. The film is being presented in North Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

