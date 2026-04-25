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Sanjay Dutt announces ‘Khalnayak' sequel, says he got idea for movie in jail

Sanjay Dutt announces ‘Khalnayak' sequel, says he got idea for movie in jail

Apr 25, 2026 01:13 am IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Actor Sanjay Dutt on Friday announced his new film, "Khalnayak Returns", which will be a fresh interpretation of the 1993 cult classic.

Sanjay Dutt announces ‘Khalnayak' sequel, says he got idea for movie in jail

Dutt's Three Dimension Motion Pictures and Producer Aksha Kamboj's Aspect Entertainment have jointly secured the rights from filmmaker Subhash Ghai and his company Mukta Arts for the second part of the iconic action-crime movie, which also featured Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit.

The makers unveiled a brief teaser of "Khalnayak Returns" at a special event, with Dutt reprising his iconic role of Ballu in a rugged new avatar.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The 66-year-old actor thanked Ghai for allowing him to make "Khalnayak" again.

"The journey of 'Khalnayak' has been long and without Subhash ji it wouldn't have been possible. He is a legend and the man of entertainment. He will be part of this 'Khalnayak'," Dutt told reporters here.

The actor revealed that while he was serving his jail term in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blast case, he began developing the idea to take forward the story of "Khalnayak".

The newly acquired rights pave the way for a fresh interpretation of the cult classic. While the format, whether a remake, sequel, prequel, or a new script altogether remains under wraps, the collaboration promises to bring the essence of the original to contemporary audiences while retaining its nostalgic appeal, the makers said.

Dutt and Kamboj have roped in Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios to creatively helm it.

Fresh from the blockbuster success of the two "Dhurandhar" films, which also featured Dutt in a pivotal role, Deshpande said she is grateful for all the love pouring in for the movie.

"'Dhurandhar' became part of pop culture, not referring to the box office success of the film, people have not stopped talking about it, and that's what you call becoming part of pop culture, you can't escape it.

"That's what 'Khalnayak' did in 1993, it was a path breaking and genre defining film, people were shocked with the film, the story, characters, music, the peak detailing, each aspect of the film was enjoyed by generations," Deshpande said, adding, she is looking forward to give a new 'tadka' and a 'new life' to "Khalnayak".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
sanjay dutt jackie shroff subhash ghai mumbai mumbai‬
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