Sanjay Dutt deserves the love coming his way for Dhurandhar, says Raghav Chadha: 'One of the warmest people I know’

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate the box office, and every actor in the film is receiving immense love from the audience. Politician Raghav Chadha recently shared a heartfelt note for Sanjay Dutt, praising his aura and the overwhelming appreciation coming his way for Dhurandhar.

Raghav Chadha recalls hosting Sanjay Dutt at his house

Raghav Chadha recalls hosting Sanjay Dutt at his house.

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On Thursday, Raghav took to Instagram and shared pictures with Sanjay Dutt. He revealed that he had hosted Sanjay at his house some time ago and praised the actor as he continues to receive love for Dhurandhar. In the pictures, Raghav and Sanjay could be seen sitting in the politician’s garden and enjoying a warm conversation. Both were dressed in kurtas.

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{{^usCountry}} Along with the pictures, Raghav penned a note that read, “Had the pleasure of hosting at my place, some time ago, one of the warmest people I know, Sanjay Dutt. So good to see all the love coming your way for ‘Dhurandhar’. The aura remains the same, and so does the admiration people have for you through every era. Couldn’t be more deserved. Always rooting for you!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the pictures, Raghav penned a note that read, “Had the pleasure of hosting at my place, some time ago, one of the warmest people I know, Sanjay Dutt. So good to see all the love coming your way for ‘Dhurandhar’. The aura remains the same, and so does the admiration people have for you through every era. Couldn’t be more deserved. Always rooting for you!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sanjay Dutt essayed the role of SP Chaudhary Aslam in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. The actor’s character is inspired by the real-life Pakistani police officer of the same name. His performance has been appreciated by audiences and critics alike. SP Chaudhary Aslam’s wife, Naureen Aslam, also praised Sanjay’s performance, revealing that for a moment, she felt it was Aslam himself on screen. About Dhurandhar’s success {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanjay Dutt essayed the role of SP Chaudhary Aslam in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. The actor’s character is inspired by the real-life Pakistani police officer of the same name. His performance has been appreciated by audiences and critics alike. SP Chaudhary Aslam’s wife, Naureen Aslam, also praised Sanjay’s performance, revealing that for a moment, she felt it was Aslam himself on screen. About Dhurandhar’s success {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a two-part film that tells the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the criminal syndicate and political power structure in Pakistan’s Lyari, with the aim of dismantling the terror network targeting India. The first part featured a brutal showdown between Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, while the second part shows Ranveer going head-to-head with SP Chaudhary Aslam and Arjun Rampal. The film also stars Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Danish Pandor, Sara Arjun, Udaybir Sandhu and others in key roles.

The first part collected ₹1,300 crore worldwide at the box office, emerging as an all-time blockbuster and setting up the hype for part two. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has lived up to the expectations and has collected over ₹1,600 crore worldwide in just three weeks. The film has also crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark at the domestic box office, becoming the first-ever Bollywood film to do so. It continues to enjoy a dream run in cinemas.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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