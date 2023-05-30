Sanjay Dutt dubbed his lines at home for Zanjeer remake before going to jail the next day: Apoorva Lakhia

Even though Sanjay Dutt and Apoorva Lakhia have worked together on only two films, the filmmaker shares a good bond with the actor. Apoorva also added that Sanjay was also committed to completing his work in 2013 before he returned to jail. The actor dubbed lines at home for the Zanjeer remake before he had to finish out his sentence for the illegal possession of arms in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. (Also read: Apoorva Lakhia reveals receiving backlash after casting Vivek Oberoi in Shootout in Lokhandwala)

Zanjeer remake

Sanjay Dutt in a still from Zanjeer.

Ram Charan made his Bollywood debut with the Zanjeer remake. While the Telugu actor stepped into Amitabh Bachchan's shoes for the part of ACP Vijay Khanna, Sanjay played the role of Sher Khan in the Hindi remake. Veteran actor Pran had popularised the role in the 1973 original film. Apoorva revealed that Sanjay himself called him to tell him he wanted to wrap up his dubbing on Zanjeer before he went to jail.

Sanjay completed his dubbing at home

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Apoorva said, "Sanju sir is amazing. He was going to jail the next day, and he hadn’t completed the dubbing for Zanjeer. He was going to be picked up by the cops at 1:30 the next day, and he called me and said, ‘Bro, I’m really sorry I haven’t done your dubbing. Come to my house tonight and do my dubbing’."

He continued, "I went to his house, he cleared the entire bar area, and I took my technician. He dubbed for the whole film on a phone bro. And he was going to jail at 1 in the afternoon. That is the bonding."

The 2013 Zanjeer also starred Priyanka Chopra, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Mahie Gill. It was also released in Telugu as Thoofan. Actor Srihari played the role of Sher Khan in the Telugu version. Apoorva's latest project is the web series Crackdown 2, currently streaming on Jio Cinema.

What's next for Sanjay

Sanjay was last seen as antagonist in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera in 2022. He also has the Hindi film Ghudchadi lined up for release this year. The actor is also working on the Tamil film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, starring Vijay. He is also reuniting with his Munna Bhai MBBS co-star Arshad Warsi for another untitled film.

