Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt shares snapshots from her Hawaiian getaway. See pics

Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is having a good time in Hawaii. She has been sharing pictures from her travels for her followers on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of herself, sitting on the sand by a beach, Trishala Dutt wrote, "Aloha." She wore a black swimsuit in the picture. Her stepmother, Sanjay's wife Maanayata Dutt commented with hands-raised, fire and heart emojis.

Trishala Dutt posing by the beach.

Trishala Dutt's posts from Hawaii.

Trishala visited beaches and waterfalls.

Trishala saw a really old mango tree.





More pictures from her photo album show a view of the ocean during sunset with the sky bathed in hues of pink and orange. There are also pictures of large waterfalls, beaches, a 100-year-old mango tree, 'ice-cold coconuts' and more.

Trishala is Sanjay's eldest child, his only from his first marriage to the late Richa Sharma. Trishala lives in the US where she is a psychotherapist. She often holds Instagram AMA sessions with her followers during which she answers questions about mental health, trauma and more.

Recently, Trishala also talked about the longest relationship she ever had. "I won’t get into major details on why it ended but let’s just say we decided to mutually part ways. He was ready for a life at the time I was not and we had many, many differences that accumulated over the years,” she wrote.

“In a nutshell - we both grew apart. It happens. Today, he’s married with children and I wish him all the best,” she added. She also spoke about a toxic boyfriend she once had. "He quietly isolated me from my friends without me realizing it. Anytime I would go out, I would text him when I got home and he would send me a passive-aggressive text stating ‘oh, someone got home late’ (wink emoji) insinuating maybe I was doing something I wasn't supposed to be doing. Now, please don't come at me and say maybe he was joking around. No. Lol. I know him very well and I know his past. That was a straight up dig thrown at me,” she wrote.