Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala shares unseen video with stepmom Maanayata on Mother's Day

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Trishala Dutt shared glimpses of the motherly figures in her life. The series included Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt as well.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Trishala Dutt wished stepmom Maanayata Dutt on Mother's Day.

Trishala Dutt, the daughter of Sanjay Dutt and his late wife Richa Sharma, celebrated Mother's Day by sharing numerous Instagram Stories featuring the motherly figures of her life. One of which featured her stepmother Maanayata Dutt. She shared a goofy boomerang video in which the duo was seen pouting. Trishala shared the video with a sticker reading, "Happy Mother's Day".

In the series, she also shared an old picture of her late mother, Richa Sharma. Richa was seen wearing a white jumpsuit, matching footwear, and a black hat. Trishala shared the picture with the sticker 'Mom' along with it. She also shared pictures of her grandmother, Richa's mother, and her aunts Priya and Namrata Dutt, wishing them on the occasion.

Trishala Dutt shares a goofy video with Maanayata Dutt.
Trishala Dutt shares a picture of her mom Richa Sharma.

Trishala is currently in New York where she is practising as a psychotherapist. She often uses her social media to raise awareness about various issues. She is also seen dropping comments on Maanayata's posts featuring herself and her twins, Iqra and Shahraan.

On Mother's Day, Maanayata shared a video featuring the twins goofing around. She shared the video with the song Aashiyan from the movie Barfi. Trishala took to the comments section and dropped a few heart-eyed emojis.

In April, Trishala opened up about her longest relationship. She said that she dated the man for seven years. "I won’t get into major details on why it ended but let’s just say we decided to mutually part ways. He was ready for a life at the time I was not and we had many, many differences that accumulated over the years," she said. "In a nutshell - we both grew apart. It happens. Today, he’s married with children and I wish him all the best," she added. She has expressed no plans of following in her parents’ footsteps and becoming an actor.

