Sanjay Dutt says he cried for hours after learning he has cancer: 'It was a normal day in the lockdown...'

Actor Sanjay Dutt has recalled his reaction when he was diagnosed with cancer a couple years ago, during the Covid-19 lockdown. In a new interview, Sanjay said that his sister Priya Dutt broke the news to him. Sanjay revealed crying for hours as he was thinking about his family and life. The actor also revealed how he fought the disease to regain his strength back. He recalled his doctor warning him of several side effects of chemotherapy but he assured her that nothing will happen to him. (Also Read | Sanjay Dutt says he started doing drugs for attention from women, people called him 'charsi' after rehab)

Sanjay was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in August 2020. A few months later, he had shared a note, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can--the health and well-being of our family."

Speaking with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Sanjay recalled, “It was a normal day in the lockdown. And I walked up the steps, I was totally out of breath. I had a bath, I couldn’t breathe, I didn’t know what was happening, I called up my doctor. In the X-ray, my lungs were more than half covered in water. They had to tap the water out. They all were hoping it was TB (tuberculosis) but it turned out to be cancer."

"How to break it to me, that was a big issue. I could have broken somebody’s face. So, my sister came and told me. I said, ‘Okay, I got cancer, now what?’ Then you start planning things, will do this and that… But I did cry for over two-three hours because I was thinking about my kids and my life and my wife and everything. These flashes come and I said, 'I am going to stop getting weak'."

Sanjay said that at first he didn’t get the visa and asked the treatment to be done in India. Later, actor Hrithik Roshan's father, actor-producer Rakesh Roshan recommended a doctor. Sanjay revealed that when the doctor warned him of losing hair and vomiting, he said ‘mereko kuch nahi hoga (nothing will happen to me).’ He also said that after his chemotherapy session, he would sit and cycle for an hour every day. The actor also revealed going for chemotherapy in Dubai and then playing badminton for two-three hours. Sanjay is cancer-free now.

Meanwhile, Sanjay features in the latest release KGF Chapter 2. The film, which had released on April 14, earned ₹134.50 crore on its opening day, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The sequel also stars Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran.

