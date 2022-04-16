Sanjay Dutt says he started doing drugs for attention from women, people called him 'charsi' after rehab

In a new interview, actor Sanjay Dutt has recalled the time when people used to call him ‘charsi (junkie)’ when he returned from rehabilitation centre. Sanjay is currently basking in the success of his film KGF Chapter 2. The film also stars Yash, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran. Also Read: Sanjay Dutt shot KGF Chapter 2 during ‘most vulnerable phase of his life’, says Maanayata Dutt: ‘For me he is the hero'

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the multilingual film released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on Thursday. The film follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The first film came out in 2018.

Sanjay has always been very vocal about the time when he got involved with drugs. In a new interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Sanjay recalled how he thought that doing drugs will make him look ‘cool’. He said, “I was very shy, especially with women, so I started it to look cool. You do it and you become a cooler guy with the ladies, you talk to them."

He added, "Ten years of my life I was in my room, or in the bathroom, and not interested in shoots. But this is what life is, and that’s how everything changed. When I came back (from the rehab), people used to call me charsi. And I thought, galat hai yeh (this is wrong). People on the road are saying this. Kuch karna padega (I have to do something about it). So I started working out. I wanted to break though that. And then from charsi, it became a guy with swag and ‘kya body hai’.”

Sanjay will be seen next in Akshay Kumar starrer-Prithviraj. The film will also star Manushi Chillar, Sakshi Tanwar and Sonu Sood. He also has Shamshera in the pipeline, which will also star Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

